UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Parkview’s Keylon Harris

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Keylon Harris.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 6-1, 155 pounds

Stats: Harris averaged around 13 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds per game as a junior.

Coach Scotty Thurman:

“He makes plays for our team. Especially with our other guard Chris Winkler going down and missing the last 12 games of the season, I thought he really captained our team, for a lack of a better word. Last year I allowed the team to vote on the captains and I selected one that I thought could be a captain and he was the guy.

"I selected him and he ended up owning up to it at the end of the year. He was one of the main reasons we were fortunate enough to make a playoff run. He just made timely plays, made big shots for us, timely passes and came up with key stops defensively for us as well.

“I think his main strength is his ball-handling. He can pretty much get where he wants to off the bounce. He’s got to become a little bit better shooter, but I think his strength is improving, which I think he definitely needs to get better at. I can kind of see a difference in his body right now.”

Provides confidence and leadership:

“I don’t think he was a guy that was really counted on before I got here. I think he was more of a fill-in piece. With us he’s been one of those guys we counted on to make plays and put guys in situations to score and also put himself in position to score. I think that’s something he figured out down the stretch is how to lead a team.”

He is an honor roll student:

“High-character kid, no-nonsense kid. I never worry about what’s going on with him when he leaves the gym.”

Has interest from Division II schools:

“I think that will all change if we’re fortunate enough to have a season.”