Washington County opens Road Department, other offices, after covid-19 testing

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials say testing 98 county employees for the covid-19 virus resulted in one positive test in the Road Department.

The county last week closed the Road Department, along with the Planning, Environmental and Buildings and Grounds offices, after a supervisor in the Road Department reported June 22 he tested positive for the virus.

The supervisor was both in the field and at the office building, which the Road Department shares with the other three offices.

The county had testing done for employees who worked in those offices.

Carl Gales, chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said Tuesday the supervisor and an employee who tested positive will be quarantined at home for 14 days from the date of the test. They will be retested after 14 days, Gales said, and they can return to work if the results are negative.

Gales said the other 97 county employees have returned to work and county operations are back to normal after the offices were closed from Wednesday through Friday. The employees will be paid for the time off.

"We're out there grading roads like crazy," Gales said. "We missed a couple of days, but there's been no noticeable increase in complaints. People are very understanding."

Sheriff Tim Helder said Tuesday there has been one additional positive test for the covid-19 virus among the detainees at the Washington County Detention Center. The Sheriff's Office reported last week 19 detainees and one employee tested positive for the virus. The jail population was 396 on Tuesday.

Helder said the new positive test was a result of a program of testing detainees. New detainees are held in a quarantine block for 14 days. Those detainees are tested before they are released into the general population, which is how the first positive tests were found in a quarantine block.

Helder said Tuesday the detainees in the quarantine block were separated after the first positive tests were found, and the new positive test was among six who tested negative in their first screening.

"We retested that group of six, and one of the six was positive," Helder said. "He's still asymptomatic, but he's been moved into an isolation quarantine cell. It shows me that our quarantine system is working. I'm glad we have access to those rapid result test kits."

Helder said the new detainee who tested positive will be reported to the state Health Department so contact tracing can be done.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported 189 inmates and 14 employees at the jail tested positive as of June 22. Shannon Jenkins, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday those numbers haven't changed.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said Tuesday no other county employees have tested positive, to his knowledge. He said a number of county employees have reported possible contact with others who may have had the virus. Those employees have been tested and self-quarantined while awaiting results, but none had the virus.