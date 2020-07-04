REX NELSON: An Arkansas celebration

During the decade I worked in the governor's office, the Fourth of July was always a work day. I would climb on an airplane early in the morning with the governor, and we would head to northeast Arkansas for the Fourth of July events at Portia in Lawrence County and at Piggott and Corning in Clay County. We then would swing through Pangburn in White County before returning to Little Rock.

The Portia picnic became a victim of population losses in the Delta, but celebrations at Piggott and Corning lived on. Those parades and picnics were community homecomings with former residents returning from hundreds of miles away. A reporter for Jonesboro television station KAIT-TV, Channel 8, once noted: "From politicians to a monkey on a pony to firetrucks and beauty queens, the annual ride through the town is an integral part of Piggott's Fourth of July celebration. ... It wouldn't be the Fourth without speeches, and candidates are always in town. Things that roll, from giant tractors to hot rods and classic cars, are a popular part of the parade. Cowboys and cowgirls on horses finish up the parade with a person wielding a scoop shovel cleaning up after them."

The pandemic changed all of that. Arkansans will still find a way to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, but most will do it with their families at lakes or in the yard rather than at large events. Things hopefully will return to normal next year when the parades roll again. While we have the Fourth of July to celebrate America, there should also be a day set aside to celebrate Arkansas. There's now an opening to do just that.

Last month, it was announced that University of Arkansas sports teams will begin playing teams from Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas. The UA had ended its long-standing policy of not scheduling in-state schools when it agreed last year to play the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Hunter Yurachek, the UA athletic director, understands that it's a new day in Arkansas. While a football game between Arkansas and Arkansas State isn't on the schedule yet, it's going to happen in the next decade. If we talk only about a football game, though, we're missing an opportunity to shine a light on all things Arkansas. This should be an annual game--preferably on Labor Day weekend to start the season or just after Thanksgiving to end the season--and it should be held in the state's capital city.

Both the UA and ASU systems are headquartered in Little Rock, after all. UA officials would never agree to play in ASU's 30,000-seat stadium. Meanwhile, ASU would never agree to play every year at 76,000-seat Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. So let's put the game at 54,000-seat War Memorial Stadium. Give 27,000 tickets to each school. Split the proceeds. Add a $10-per-ticket surcharge and donate that money to charity. Since War Memorial Stadium is the biggest veterans' monument in the state, I would suggest veterans' health initiatives as the charity of choice.

The key to success is to think far bigger than football. One reason to have the event in central Arkansas is so it's easy for people from every part of the state to attend. Have the greatest tailgate party and picnic in state history at War Memorial Park on the day of the game. Have dozens of food trucks and multiple stages featuring Arkansas musicians. While the game is going on, there should be as many people still outside the stadium enjoying themselves as are inside. Not everyone cares about football, but everyone likes having a good time.

If the event is in early September, see if the Texas League will schedule the Arkansas Travelers against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock that weekend. If it's in late November, the night before the game should feature a basketball doubleheader at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena with teams from the UA, ASU, UCA and UAPB competing.

Schedule an Arkansas food and wine festival in Little Rock's River Market District. Have a big 5K race the morning of the football game. Hold special events at area museums. Have an amateur tennis tournament and golf tournament the week of the game. Have a bass fishing tournament on the Arkansas River. Bring in a big-name entertainer for a concert the night after the football game and end it all with the largest fireworks show in Arkansas history. Call it the Arkansas Homecoming and make it a celebration of the things that make this a great place to live. Rather than being the only event, the UA-ASU football game will serve as the main attraction on a much larger calendar of activities.

No doubt there will be bean counters in the UA and ASU athletic departments who will want games at their home stadiums. That's why the ultimate decision will rest with members of the UA and ASU boards. Those men and women live in every part of our state and understand that this is about so much more than sports. It's an annual weekend to promote their university systems and enhance support in a state that desperately needs more college graduates. It's a chance to build Arkansas pride. It's a way to unite every region of Arkansas at a time when there's so much that divides us.

I view those acres that comprise War Memorial Park as the site of a massive family reunion. On this day each year, race or political affiliation won't matter. It will be an Arkansas celebration, a day to cherish long after it ends.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.