Arkansas reports 587 more covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas on Saturday reported 587 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the state’s total number of reported cases is now at 23,209. The state now has 286 reported deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

On Friday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an order allowing cities to enact measures to require masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The executive order though doesn’t require masks statewide, and the local ordinance would not include penalties for not complying.

Hutchinson’s decision on masks comes as the state is in the middle of a dramatic uptick in coronavirus cases and as health officials say they’re concerned about that number growing further from the July Fourth weekend.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

