The Recruiting Guy

Hogs make cut for 4-star Florida cornerback

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Razorbacks and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Charlie Kaijo)

Highly recruited ESPN 4-star cornerback Markevious Brown has included Arkansas in his top five schools.

Brown, 6-0, 176 pounds, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., had approximately 30 scholarship offers but narrowed his list to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Miami.

He held other offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State and Florida State.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter head up Brown’s recruitment.

“Coach Carter and myself relate a lot. I'm talking to him every day," he said. "We’re kind of on a personal level, just talking about family. Coach Carter and I connect because of our work ethic. Like, he’ll call my phone working out, and I’ll call his phone working out. Just competing.

"That means a lot to me because I definitely want to play for someone that’s going to work just as hard as me, not just coaching.”

Brown, who has a 3.4 grade point average and plans to major in business, plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

ESPN rates Brown the No. 17 cornerback and No. 228 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

