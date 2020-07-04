Indians say they will review name

FILE - The new logo for the 2019 All-Star Game is displayed, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday, July 3, 2020 saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians said Friday night they will review their long-debated nickname that has been in place for 105 years.

"We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality," the team said in a statement that came just hours after the NFL's Washington Redskins announced a similar move. "Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community."

The move mirrors the one made by the Redskins, who are embarking on a "thorough review" of their name, which has been deemed as offensive by Native American groups for decades.

In 2018, the Indians removed the contentious Chief Wahoo logo from their game jerseys and caps. The grinning, red-faced mascot, however, is still present on merchandise that can be purchased at Progressive Field and other team shops in Northeast Ohio.