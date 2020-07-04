Maumelle couple arrested in connection with infant's death

Two Maumelle parents were arrested this week after an investigation into the death of their infant son, according to an arrest report.

William Carney, nearly 2 months old, was rushed to a children’s hospital at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the report. Doctors determined that the infant boy was unconscious with possible internal injuries and another major injury.

William later died of his injuries, but the exact time of death is unclear from the arrest report.

William's mother — Chie Carney, 34 — was arrested on Wednesday on a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday in lieu of an $18,000 bond.

Officers with the Maumelle Police Department on Friday arrested Chie Carney's husband — Joseph Carney, 35 — on a charge of capital murder. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail and held without bond, according to the report.