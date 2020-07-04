Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Parkview QB Landon Rogers reopens recruitment

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers (15) runs for a touchdown during a game against Watson Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. ( Jeff Gammons)

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, who committed to Arkansas on April 16, has announced he is reopening his recruitment.

Rogers, 6-5, 213 pounds, chose the Razorbacksover offers from Kansas, North Texas, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe and Coastal Carolina. He pledged to the Razorbacks an hour or two after receiving a scholarship offer from Coach Sam Pittman.

“First off I want to thank God for blessing me with the amazing opportunity. I want to thank the University of Arkansas for taking me in with open arms. I want to make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family for the next stage in my life…with that that being said I will be de-committing from the University of Arkansas and reopening my recruitment.. respect my decision. Thank you Hog Family.”

ESPN 4-star quarterback Lucas Coley orally committed to Arkansas on June 11.

Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns while throwing only 2 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Rogers hit 64 of 102 passes for 713 yards and 8 TDs while rushing for 135 yards and 7 scores.

Arkansas has also offered Parkview tight end Erin Outley, junior running back James Jointer and sophomore running back Darien Bennett.

The Razorbacks now have 12 commitments for the 2021 class.

