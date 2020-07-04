State sports brief

GOLF

3 Razorbacks in U.S. Amateur

Three members of the University of Arkansas golf team -- senior William Buhl, junior Julian Perico and junior transfer Segundo Oliva Pinto -- have received exemptions to play in the 2020 United States Golf Amateur Championship.

The 120th championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

The normal qualifying tournaments were not held for the U.S. Amateur this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Razorbacks received exemptions because they ranked in the top 225 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) as of June 24.

Buhl, No. 125 in the WAGR rankings, won the 2019 Canadian Open and defended his title at the Gopher Invitational last fall. The native of Norway is coming off a top 10 finish at the All Pro Tour's NWA Charity Classic in Bella Vista.

Perico is No. 204 in the WAGR rankings. He came in fourth at the Cabo Collegiate in his final collegiate event prior to the coronavirus shutdown, and was sixth at the 2020 Latin American Amateur Championship.

Oliva Pinto, No. 212, is a junior transfer from North Carolina-Wilmington and good friend of Perico. He won medalist honors at the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Championships and was eighth at the 2020 Latin American Amateurs. Oliva Pinto posted two wins last season and had the lowest stroke average in the Colonial Athletic Association with a school-record 69.71.