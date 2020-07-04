Arkansas woman, 72, charged in murder plot

A 72-year-old Russellville woman has been charged with three felonies in a murder-for-hire plot intended to kill her son and his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Mildred Rose was charged Wednesday with one count of filing a false report with law enforcement and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder, court filings show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ozark police began investigating in May after Rose reported her boyfriend had stolen $45,000 from her vehicle and fled the area.

However, during a later interview, Rose said she had given her boyfriend the money so he could purchase a mobile home for them, the affidavit states.

Rose then changed her story a third time, according to the documents, and told police that she had given her boyfriend the money as part of an agreement under which he would give the cash to a third party who would kill Rose's son and his girlfriend.

She told police that she thought about killing her son because he had accused her of burning down her own home in April, the affidavit states.