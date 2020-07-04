Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas woman, 72, charged in murder plot

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:27 a.m.

A 72-year-old Russellville woman has been charged with three felonies in a murder-for-hire plot intended to kill her son and his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Mildred Rose was charged Wednesday with one count of filing a false report with law enforcement and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder, court filings show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ozark police began investigating in May after Rose reported her boyfriend had stolen $45,000 from her vehicle and fled the area.

However, during a later interview, Rose said she had given her boyfriend the money so he could purchase a mobile home for them, the affidavit states.

Rose then changed her story a third time, according to the documents, and told police that she had given her boyfriend the money as part of an agreement under which he would give the cash to a third party who would kill Rose's son and his girlfriend.

She told police that she thought about killing her son because he had accused her of burning down her own home in April, the affidavit states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT