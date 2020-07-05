Eager softball players soak up Busch Classic

The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to most professional and collegiate sports starting in March.

But the United States Specialty Sports Association has resumed its softball schedule.

On Saturday, the Busch Softball Classic was up and running for the 41st year at the Sherwood Sports Complex, Burns Park in North Little Rock and Dupree Park in Jacksonville.

"We've never had to cancel this tournament," tournament founder Clint Albright said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health, released guidelines May 21 that allowed some community and team sports to return, including softball.

Albright received approval from the health department in June to hold the Busch Classic.

Teams from around the state and country were in action on the Fourth of July competing in one of the largest softball tournaments on the USSSA circuit.

Erica Vargas, 35, a second baseman for the Texas-based Lady Brokers, said she's enjoyed playing softball this year.

"It's been great," said Vargas, whose team played Saturday at Sherwood Sports Complex. "Being back on the field, it has a way of eliminating some stress with the current situation."

Vargas is a photographer who has two children, 3 and 2. She understands that even though she's playing softball with her Lady Brokers team, things aren't quite normal yet. Guidelines from the CDC for limiting the spread of covid-19 include washing your hands frequently and keeping social distance of 6 feet.

"I have kids," Vargas said. "I take all of the precautions seriously. It's been crazy and chaotic. I know some people say that covid isn't a real thing. But people are really getting sick."

The Busch Classic tournament sites have suggested that spectators wear masks. Players do not have to wear masks as long as they are competing. Sites have separate entrances and exits as well as hand sanitizer throughout. Concession stands have 6-feet markers in compliance with social-distancing guidelines.

This year's Busch Classic features 190 teams from 19 states. Arkansas has several teams in the tournament, along with border states Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri and Oklahoma. Other states represented include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Team Brokers is playing in its first tournament outside of Texas this weekend. Vargas said that traveling to Arkansas was a welcome distraction.

"We got cooped up in our house," Vargas said. "This gets you out of the house. It gives you a peace of mind, and it's nice to have a break."

Last year's USSSA Women's World Series champion, Florida-based Backman/Team 24, is in this year's Busch Classic.

When asked whether she had any hesitation about traveling to Arkansas from Florida in the midst of a pandemic, Backman/Team 24 center fielder Sara Poteat, 29, was succinct.

"Not on my part," said Poteat, who played softball at Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2010-13.

The USSSA women's schedule resumed May 29 in Phoenix. For Poteat, returning to play has been a pleasant experience.

"It's awesome," Poteat said. "Everybody has missed it. It makes you appreciate everything you have."

Six championship games are scheduled today, all at Sherwood Sports Complex. The Men's Major Division championship is at 10:30 a.m. and the Women's Major Division title game is at 10:20 a.m. Also, the Women's D Division game is at 1:50 p.m., the Men's C Division at 5:20 p.m., Men's E Division at 6:30 p.m., and the Men's D Division at 7:40 p.m.

The winners of the two major tournaments receive 180 points toward the USSSA World Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in Viera, Fla.