No flood aid as village in Michigan recovers

FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, Sanford resident Kendra Tucker wipes away muck after finding a family photo for her aunt and uncle after their home was washed away in flood waters, in Sanford, Mich. Sanford village, with a population of 859, is pulling together after the devastation of two dam failures in May. Volunteers are still clearing muck and providing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed since there's no telling when major state and federal help will come. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP File)

LANSING, Mich -- When the floodwaters roiled Michigan's Tittabawassee River in May, much of the attention focused on the larger downstream city of Midland, home to Dow Chemical Co. But many in Sanford are still scraping up muck and debris as they wait to find out whether any government aid may come their way.

Jenna Hulse was at work out of town as a nurse when she got a message from her brother that a dam three blocks from her house in the Michigan village of Sanford was failing.

Six feet of water entered the home, and though Hulse said she's lucky that the house she's lived in most of her life is still structurally sound, many other peoples' homes were destroyed, ripped from their foundations.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hc3u_CHVHJ8]

Hulse is among the 859 Sanford residents whose lives were upended when privately owned dams with a history of neglect failed in May, resulting in more than $200 million damage in Midland County.

In mid-June, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster, which would open up federal resources and financial support for the area. Michigan has not yet received a response to Whitmer's request.

Legislation to allocate $6 million in state funds to the Midland area, mostly for housing, is sitting in a committee, with the Legislature adjourned for the summer.

Sanford, being so small, has already spent more than its yearly budget on debris cleanup alone.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzgu_Mnkfgk]

Many damaged houses were not in the floodplain and did not have flood insurance, said Emily Ricards, who created a Facebook page to organize volunteer work.

Midland attorney Angela M. Cole, who lived in Sanford for more than 40 years, said the goal is to keep people in the village. Supporting businesses will make it easier for residents to stay or visit, which would build the tax base, she said.

FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, two cars are flipped over after major flood damage, in Sanford, Mich. Sanford village, with a population of 859, is pulling together after the devastation of two dam failures in May. Volunteers are still clearing muck and providing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed since there's no telling when major state and federal help will come.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP File)

FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, Wendy Solomon sets down a box full of food for a family in need at a flood relief distribution center at Meridian Elementary School in Sanford, Mich. Sanford village, with a population of 859, is pulling together after the devastation of two dam failures in May. Volunteers are still clearing muck and providing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed since there's no telling when major state and federal help will come.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)