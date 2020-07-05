Plagued with weeds

The humidity gets you more than the heat outside these days, but I did spend over three hours on Saturday, mowing, weeding, weed-eating, dead-heading, fertilizing and harvesting. I also watered, even though everyone said we were going to get rain, but I only had a sprinkling. I jokingly said earlier that the weeds were winning, but I am not sure it is a joke. The rains this past week did help our gardens grow, but they also helped the weeds.



I think vining plants are my major nemesis, although I do have other weeds as well. I have said it before this year, but I really dislike Virginia creeper.

The vines are coming up everywhere,

and since they are in the midst of flowers, vegetables and shrubs, sprays are not going to work. I have pulled and pulled, and it is still everywhere. Add rattan vine to the mix,

along with poison ivy,

ampelopsis (pepper vine)

green briar,

wild grapes,

vinca major,

dewberries,

honeysuckle,

and the small flowering passionvine;

I have them all! I am being invaded. I had a huge pile when I got done pulling, and I didn’t get them all. I usually don’t spray much, but I think this week, I am going to break out the Round-up and do some spot spraying.

I have spent more time in my garden this year than ever before, and while everything looks really good, if you look closely, you will see the weeds. In addition to the vines, I have chambers bitter,

poke salad,

crabgrass, nutgrass, and wild violets. The title of the book Weeds of Arkansas, could be changed to Weeds of Janet’s garden. I have used tons of cardboard and weed fabric along with over 125 bags of mulch just this year. I am getting more mulch this week. It is a never-ending battle.

In spite of all my weeds, I have some of the most beautiful lilies ever.

I also have a gorgeous hardy hibiscus,

and knock on wood, the mallow sawflies haven’t found it yet this year. The hydrangeas are still showing off,

as are the summer perennials.

I am getting a lot of squash, but did find squash vine borers in two zucchini plants,

and what appears to be some armyworms! I also am getting tons of peppers,

cucumbers, tomatoes, and this week will be the mother-lode of eggplants.



I took the bird netting off of the blueberries and blackberries, and am still harvesting some later small fruits, but I am going to start moving the netting to the figs. I harvested my first fig,

but something beat me to the first bite.

Gardening can be so rewarding,

but I wish there was some way we only got the good parts, with no weeds, insects or diseases! Gardeners have to be patient and diligent, or the uninvited guests overstay their welcome and take over.