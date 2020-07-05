Three men wounded in North Little Rock shooting

North Little Rock police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex in which three men were wounded, according to a department press release.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of shots fired just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 800 N. Beech St., Building 15. They located three adult males, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release said.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals, and their conditions were not known as of Sunday afternoon.

The shootings are under investigation, and detectives do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (501) 771-7155, or the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439, the release said.