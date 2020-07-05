Sections
VIDEO: Arkansas governor says Trump event goers must wear masks

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, listens to Sec. of State John Thurston speak about absentee ballots Thursday July 2, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during the daily covid-19 briefing. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

WASHINGTON - Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says if President Donald Trump were to hold a campaign rally in his Trump-friendly state, people will need to wear masks.

Hutchinson says he would expect people to follow his state’s health guidelines by practicing social distancing or wearing masks if unable to do so.

He says he understands the value of having national Fourth of July celebrations such as at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and that there is some “virus fatigue,” but that people should have been wearing face coverings to “set an example.”

Trump won Arkansas in 2016 with over 60% of the vote.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCIT46Mqlkk]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, says he’d like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He says his state is seeing “small spikes in reinfection” from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina and other virus hotspots, and the U.S. is “as strong as our weakest link right now.”

Trump has recently held campaign-style events in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Phoenix and Washington D.C. where he and many rally attendees didn't wear masks.

Hutchinson and Murphy spoke on NBC's “Meet the Press.”

