1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired into crowd in east Arkansas

An investigator works at the scene of a Sunday night shooting in Helena-West Helena that killed one person and injured three others, according to police. ( Helena-West Helena Police Department )

One person was killed and three others injured after a shooting outside of an event late Sunday in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Helena Barber and Beauty Shop in Helena-West Helena, about 50 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said a 911 call indicated multiple victims were shot in the parking lot of the business. One male victim was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center, and pronounced dead. Another male victim was airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition, according to police.

Two other victims, a male and female, were treated for their injuries and released.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was immediately available.

Information for this article was contributed by David Wilson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.