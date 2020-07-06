BEST IN THE WEST GIRLS SOCCER: Logan sets tone in Fayetteville's early years

The Prep Rally: Best in the West series will highlight the all-time best players in western Arkansas as selected by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In the beginning of girls high school soccer in Arkansas, there was Kelli Wilson Logan.

She was a junior at Fayetteville when the Arkansas Activities Association made both boys and girls soccer a sanctioned sport for the 1998 season, and she was a prominent player that helped the Lady Bulldogs begin a string of four consecutive state championships.

Logan was so prominent that she was the first to be named the state's player of the year by Gatorade in 1998, then repeated the honor the following year.

"I feel really privileged to have been in a place in high school with my club team when high school soccer started in Arkansas," Logan said. "There were a lot of states around Arkansas that were really known for girls soccer, and it was a pretty incredible and powerful experience to have that success and to really put girls soccer on the map in Arkansas.

"I had some amazing teammates, and the parents were really supportive and loving. I feel like I had a soccer family. It was a really special experience and I feel honored and privileged to have been a part of it."

Wilson and her teammates, many of which already played together in club soccer, had state championship experience before high school soccer took shape. Before soccer became a sanctioned sport by the AAA, the Arkansas State Soccer Association hosted the Arkansas Scholastic Soccer Cup with what limited schools played soccer at the time.

Logan was a freshman and was a starter when Fayetteville won the Cup in 1996. She had to sit out her sophomore season after having ankle surgery, and she watched from the sidelines as the Lady Bulldogs finished second to a Mount St. Mary team that finished the season with a 20-0-1 mark.

"I just had to cheer my team on from the sidelines," Logan said. "It was a much different role than I played in any sport, but it was an important role for me that year. It helped me to understand the game in a different way and from a different perspective.

"It motivated me because it's hard sitting out. It's not fun having an injury, but I knew it was time to have the surgery so I could finish out strong. I wanted to finish out high school soccer, then I had dreams and goals of playing Division I soccer. So I worked hard and rehabbed hard."

Logan did return strong for her final two years at Fayetteville. She was the attacking midfield in what she called "a traditional" soccer lineup and led the Lady Purple'Dogs to a 2-0 state championship win over Fort Smith Southside in the 1998 state title game, then helped Fayetteville defeat Mount St. Mary in the 1999 title match.

Former Bentonville soccer coach Kristina Henry said she can't recall how many goals Logan scored during a regular-season, but it was several as Fayetteville posted a 14-0 victory -- in times when there were no sportsmanship rules involved.

"Kelli was very competitive," said Gena McGee, who was Logan's teammate in 1998-99 and later coached at Fayetteville. "She was, just all-around, a very good player. She didn't have the stature, but she was just as fast and just as quick.

"Kelli just could also do things with a soccer ball that you want from a soccer player. Because of her physical presence, she was able to win a lot of balls in the midfield and dictated play from there. She took charge a lot of times, and we just rallied around her because we knew she knew what she was doing. It all made us play better together."