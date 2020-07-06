Casino expansion group submits signatures for 2020 ballot slot

The proponents of a proposed constitutional amendment to authorize the Arkansas Racing Commission to issue 16 more casino licenses across Arkansas said they submitted more than 97,000 signatures of registered voters late Monday afternoon to the secretary of state’s office.

The Arkansas Wins in 2020 Inc. committee promoted a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize the Arkansas Racing Commission to issue casino licenses to 16 private companies across the state.

The Racing Commission already has authorized three casinos under Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution approved by voters in November of 2018. Gambling operations and race tracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis have been expanded to full-fledged casinos and a casino is under construction in Pine Bluff. Amendment 100 also authorizes the racing commission to issue a casino license in Pope County, which it hasn’t done yet.

The Arkansas Wins in 2020 Inc.’s proposed amendment would authorize the racing commission to issue one casino license apiece to different companies in Benton, Boone, Chicot, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Johnson, Miller, Nevada, Sebastian, St. Francis and Washington counties, and two casino licenses in Crittenden and Pulaski counties to different companies.

Ballot committees are required to turn in signatures of 89,151 signatures of registered voters and signatures of registered voters equaling 5% of the voters who cast votes for governor in the 2018 election in 15 counties to qualify their proposal for the Nov. 3 ballot. They also are required to get the approval of the state Board of Election Commission for their proposed ballot titles and popular names for their proposals.