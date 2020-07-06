Facebook groups pivot to target protesters

FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, protesters wear protective masks as they march after a Juneteenth rally outside the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracies theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. (AP Photo/John Minchillo

CHICAGO -- A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracy theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests of racial injustice.

These groups now boast a collective audience of more than 1 million members.

One group transformed itself last month from "Reopen California" to "California Patriots Pro Law & Order," with recent posts mocking Black Lives Matter or changing the slogan to "White Lives Matter." Members have used profane slurs to refer to Black people and protesters, calling them "animals," "racist" and "thugs"-- a direct violation of Facebook's hate speech standards.

Others have become gathering grounds for promoting conspiracy theories about the protests, suggesting protesters were paid to go to demonstrations and the death of George Floyd was staged.

An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups -- most of which were launched by conservative groups or pro-gun activists -- found the conversations largely shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black people.

Facebook users in some of these groups post hundreds of times a day in threads often seen only by members.

"Unless Facebook is actively looking for disinformation in those spaces, they will go unnoticed for a long time and they will grow," said Joan Donovan, research director at the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy. "Over time, people will drag other people into them and they will continue to organize."

Facebook said it is aware of the collection of reopen groups and is using technology as well as relying on users to identify problematic posts.

Shortly after the groups were formed, they were rife with coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories, including assertions that masks are "useless," that the U.S. government intends to forcibly vaccinate people and that covid-19 is a hoax intended to hurt President Donald Trump's reelection chances this fall.

Posts in these private groups are less likely to be scrutinized by Facebook or its independent fact-checkers, said Donovan. Facebook enlists media outlets around the world, including The Associated Press, to fact-check claims on its site. Members in these private groups have created an echo chamber and tend to agree with the posts, Donovan added.

At least one Facebook group, ReOpen PA, asked its 105,000 members to keep the conversation focused on reopening businesses and schools in Pennsylvania, and implemented rules to forbid posts about the racial justice protests and conspiracy theories about the efficacy of masks.

But most others have not moderated their pages as closely.

For example, some groups in New Jersey, Texas and Ohio have labeled systemic racism a hoax. A member of the California Facebook group posted a widely debunked flyer that says, "White men, women and children, you are the enemy," which was falsely attributed to Black Lives Matter.

Another falsely claimed that a Black man was brandishing a gun outside the St. Louis mansion where a white couple confronted protesters with firearms. Dozens of users in several of the groups have pushed an unsubstantiated theory that liberal billionaire George Soros is paying crowds to attend racial justice protests.

Facebook members in two groups -- Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine and Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine -- also regularly refer to protesters as "animals," "thugs," or "paid" looters.

