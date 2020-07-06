Absences by Little Rock housing authority staff reflect concerns over relationships, director says

About half of the staff at Little Rock’s public housing authority expressed their concerns about troubled relationships at the agency Monday by not showing up for work, according to its director.

Anthony Snell, executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that staff members who work on Section 8 — between 12 and 15 employees — were out. The agency has about 30 employees in total.

Snell said it was his understanding that the employees were expressing their sentiments about relationships within the agency and their concerns about the agency’s plan going forward.

“I think they want to express those feelings to the public and to the board,” Snell said.

On Thursday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he planned to initiate the process of dissolving the agency’s board of commissioners because of "serious concerns" he had heard from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and from employees at the agency.

Snell said the housing authority was still open and was trying to assist clients to the fullest extent possible without those employees.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.