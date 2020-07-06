Hot Springs police probe homicide of man found in car

Hot Springs police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Mica and Maiden streets to perform a welfare check on a car parked with a man inside.

A police news release states officers found the body of Tristan Smith, 23, in the backseat. Smith, of Hot Springs was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.