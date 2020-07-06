Hot Springs police probe homicide of man found in car

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. ( Richard Rasmussen)
Hot Springs police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Mica and Maiden streets to perform a welfare check on a car parked with a man inside.
A police news release states officers found the body of Tristan Smith, 23, in the backseat. Smith, of Hot Springs was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.