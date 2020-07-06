Police: Man shot on Fourth of July after asking group to stop setting off fireworks

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A Little Rock man was shot by a stranger Saturday night after he confronted a group of people lighting fireworks, according to a police report.
Brandon Nash, 27, told officers he confronted the group shortly before 11 p.m., around the intersection of 10th and Rice streets, and asked them to stop using fireworks. At that time, Nash said, a male in the group produced a handgun and shot him in the left hand and thigh. A witness reportedly drove Nash to UAMS.
The group fled north on Thayer Street, according to the Little Rock police report, and the individuals have not been identified.
After the shooting, two women reported to police that their vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
