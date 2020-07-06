Arkansas man, 73, accused of pulling handgun after fireworks dispute

A Mountain Home man was arrested after reportedly pulling a handgun on his neighbor on July Fourth following an argument over fireworks.

According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at 69 Swallow Lane at 9:26 p.m. Officers were told that Ronald O’Brien, 73, was yelling at a group of children who were shooting fireworks. The release said O’Brien, who had also filmed the children, told them it was illegal to shoot off fireworks in the area.

He was eventually confronted by his neighbor, who told police O’Brien pointed the gun in his face.

The neighbor was able to take the gun away from O'Brien prior to the deputies’ arrival, according to the release. O’Brien admitted to having the gun in his possession but denied pointing it in his neighbor’s face.

He was booked at the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of felony aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

O’Brien was released from custody after on $7,500 bond. He is set to appear July 16 in Circuit Court.