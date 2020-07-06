Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland poses with his trophy and a bottle of champagne after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Mark Thompson/Pool via AP)

HOCKEY

NHL, players agree on protocols

The NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season, a major step toward the return of hockey this summer. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press there was an agreement on protocols for training camps and games, and the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which is crucial to the process. A person with knowledge of the situation said the return-to-play protocols would go into effect only if each side votes to approve the full package of the CBA extension and return-to-play agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because CBA talks are still ongoing. To complete a return, two-thirds of the league's board of governors, and majorities of the players' executive committee and full membership must vote in favor. If everything is ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown that began in mid-March. Games would resume later this month or early August, with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs. The Stanley Cup would be awarded in October.

BASKETBALL

Bucks close practice facility

The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility after the team's Friday round of testing for covid-19. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility, and that they aren't planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA's resumption of the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday's testing. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bottas captures Austrian GP

Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday in Spielberg, Austria, while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty. Bottas took a knee as he received the winners' trophy and the podium trio held up a black T-shirt with "End Racism" written on it. The race was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of 20 drivers abandoned, including both Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon -- who tried to overtake Hamilton on the outside with 10 laps left, touched wheels and flew off track. "I dodged a few bullets today," Bottas said after the eighth F1 win of his career. Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty for causing the collision -- dropping from second to fourth -- having earlier been hit with a three-place grid penalty after an incident in Saturday's qualifying was reviewed by stewards. Although Bottas started from pole position and Hamilton from fifth, it looked like a straight fight between the two Mercedes drivers. But late drama in Spielberg ensured otherwise, and Hamilton's time penalty meant Charles Leclerc took second place for Ferrari and Lando Norris third for McLaren.

BASEBALL

Manager wants name change

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona believes the Indians need to change their contentious nickname. "I think it's time to move forward," Francona said Sunday. Francona's comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide movement to erase racially insensitive symbols, released a statement saying the organization is "committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name." The team's announcement -- an initial step toward a possible name change -- came hours after the NFL's Washington Redskins said they will undergo a review of their name and logo. During a Zoom call after a morning workout for his team at Progressive Field, Francona said he will no longer sidestep the subject of Cleveland's name or mascot. The team removed the highly debated Chief Wahoo logo from its game jerseys and caps last year, and now will consider changing a nickname that has been in place since 1915.

