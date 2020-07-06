Pine Bluff police open investigation into city's 14th homicide of 2020

Pine Bluff police opened an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Pine Bluff police identified the man as Cedric Sloan and said he is the city’s 14th homicide victim.

Officers went on a call about an armed disturbance in the 4300 block of Union Avenue in Pine Bluff, police said. When they arrived, the officers learned that the disturbance was not on Union Avenue but in the area of 7300 Rosswood Colony Drive. Officers went there about 1:40 p.m. and were told that a man inside the residence had been shot.

Sloan was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.