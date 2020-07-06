Police investigate shooting at Walmart in Sherwood

Sherwood police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting incident inside a Walmart Supercenter, according to local media reports.

Television station KATV reported that a bystander fired a shot in order to break up a fight between several young people at the store.

A Sherwood police spokesman told reporters that no one was injured and that the store was back open following the incident, according to KATV. The individuals were arrested and may be facing charges of disorderly conduct and potentially other charges, the police spokesman told reporters.

One day earlier, demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement managed to temporarily close down the Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood by protesting in front of the building, along with three other Walmart stores in greater Little Rock. There were no arrests made at either of the two Walmart stores in Sherwood where demonstrators gathered, Sherwood police spokesman Officer Richard McNeil said in an email on Monday morning.

Sherwood officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the shooting Monday evening.