Protest again targets Walmarts; Central Arkansas demonstrators decry prison labor, wages

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters successfully shut down four Walmart stores in the Little Rock area on Sunday afternoon by standing in front of entryways during a rolling protest in which they called for defunding the police, as well as defunding the big-box retailer founded in Arkansas.

Protesters stood outside Walmart stores in Jacksonville, Sherwood and North Little Rock, chanting "no justice, no peace," and "Black lives matter." Among the signs held by demonstrators were placards that read, "Walmart funds private prisons," and "Walmart is destroying public education."

It was the second time in three weeks that demonstrators in Little Rock have targeted Walmart, forcing the Bentonville-based company to close store locations temporarily.

On June 14, protesters engaged in a similar protest action at multiple stores in the Little Rock area, prompting the company to close four Walmart stores, plus a Sam's Club. At the time, a Walmart spokesman said the company closed stores as a safety precaution for employees and customers.

"Walmart is a mass corporation that has taken from the inner-city communities for too long," activist and protest leader Dawn Jeffrey said in an interview outside the Walmart Supercenter in Jacksonville on Sunday.

As one example of demonstrators' motivation behind protesting Walmart, Jeffrey referred to the company's practice of purchasing products originally produced at a low cost by laborers in prison.

Last month, according to Bloomberg, Walmart said it would review its practice of working with U.S. suppliers that rely on prison labor after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an incident that sparked nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Jeffrey also mentioned the low wages paid to Walmart employees. With over 2 million workers, the company has the distinction of being the largest private employer in the world.

"We feel like that's wrong for a company and a family who are billionaires to stiff their people. We want Walmart employees to be able to have liveable wages," Jeffrey said.

Police cruisers were present and officers could be seen standing by outside of the Walmart locations in Jacksonville and Sherwood, but officers made no visible attempt to interfere with the demonstrators' activities.

Demonstrators on Sunday afternoon occasionally exchanged words with customers as shoppers exited stores, pushing carts full of items, and also when would-be shoppers approached Walmart entrances.

At one point, with the demonstration ongoing, two counterprotesters arrived at the Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood holding signs that read, "Support our police today!" A Sherwood police officer stood between them and the much larger group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

The protesters remained peaceful and no physical altercations were seen to occur.

When asked for comment on Sunday, Walmart spokesman Kevin Gardner did not provide an on-the-record response to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette related to Sunday's demonstrations.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., 55-year-old Daniel Horan of North Little Rock was outside the Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood, where he had finished shopping prior to the store's closure.

Horan, who was wearing a hat that identified himself as a veteran of the war in Iraq, said he served in combat between 2004 and 2005. When asked about his thoughts on the Walmart protest, Horan said he "fought for their right to do it," and acknowledged the Black Lives Matter demonstrators had a right to protest.

However, Horan added, "Personally, myself, I don't agree with it, but you know, it's supposed to be a free country."

After the doors were closed and the last remaining customers had left the Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood, demonstrators cheered and chanted, "Walmart's closed!"

The group of protesters then left their positions at the front of the store, returned to their vehicles and drove a short distance down the road to a Walmart Neighborhood Market, where the demonstration began again.