HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Real Deal in the Rock canceled

After being rescheduled twice because of covid-19, the 16th Annual Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament has been canceled. According to a statement released by Bill Ingram, the executive director of the Real Deal, the health, safety and well-being of all of those involved in this year’s event led to the cancellation.

The tournament originally was slated to take place March 27-29, but was postponed and rescheduled for June 5-7. Ingram and his committee later decided to push the event to July 24-26 before calling it off all together.