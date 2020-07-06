THIS WEEK IN ARKANSAS ATHLETICS

July 6

2018

Blaine Knight, a third-round pick by Baltimore, signed with the Orioles for a $1.1 million bonus just before the 4 p.m. deadline for players to either sign or return to college.

Knight's signing bonus was nearly 66% more than the suggested value of $663,200 for his slot in the draft, 87th overall, and was more in line with second-round money.

As Arkansas' No. 1 starter, Knight was 14-0 with a 2.80 ERA in 19 starts as a junior. The Bryant native struck out 102 and walked 25 in 1121/3 innings, and he was voted to the All-American first team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Knight won both of his starts at the College World Series to break the single-season record for wins by an Arkansas pitcher.

July 7

2016

Track and field star Jarrion Lawson beat a Heisman Trophy winner for the conference's top honor for the 2015-16 school year.

Conference athletic directors selected Lawson as the winner of the Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

Among the other 13 nominees was Alabama tailback Derrick Henry, who won the Heisman Trophy and helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship.

It was only the second time since the SEC began honoring its top male athlete in 1976 that a Heisman Trophy winner didn't receive the conference award. The exception was when Tennessee tennis star John-Patrick Smith won for the 2010-11 school year over Auburn quarterback Cam Newton.

SEC athletic directors -- who aren't allowed to vote for nominees from their schools -- rewarded Lawson after he capped his senior year by joining Jesse Owens as the only athletes to win the long jump, 100 meters and 200 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Owens swept those events in 1935 and 1936.

"It may be a little bit of a surprise to a lot of people that Jarrion beat a guy that won the Heisman Trophy, but he's on a roll," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said.

July 8

2005

Former Arkansas NCAA champion Daniel Lincoln recorded the fastest 3,000-meter steeplechase time by an American in 10 years by running 8 minutes, 12.65 seconds, at the IAAF Golden Gala meet in Rome.

The American record for the 3,000 steeplechase is 8:09.17, set in 1985 by Henry Marsh. Lincoln's time was the fastest by an American since 1995.

Lincoln's previous top time was 8:15.02 in Sacramento, Calif., when he won the event at the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials.

2004

Nolan Richardson did not prove his contention that he was fired as head basketball coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks because he is Black and spoke out unabashedly about race, U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson Jr. ruled.

Wilson tempered his findings in favor of the University of Arkansas and three of its top officials by noting that Richardson's beliefs of being discriminated against were "clearly not unreasonable."

In a 47-page written opinion dismissing Richardson's high-profile discrimination case, the judge took the opportunity to chastise the UA.

Wilson cited communication failures and "troubling" inconsistencies on the part of its administrators and disturbing admissions about the continuing use of racial epithets by members of the board of trustees. He also proclaimed that the March 1, 2002, firing of Richardson "was mishandled" in such a way that it "was not only unfair, but an administrative nightmare."

In a nonjury trial before Wilson during 18 days in May and June of 2004, Richardson contended the firing violated his constitutional rights. He asked that he be awarded more than $8 million to compensate him for mental anguish, embarrassment and for his difficulty in getting a new, comparable job at his age, which was 62 at time.

The university and its three officials, all of whom were sued in both their individual and official capacities -- UA System President B. Alan Sugg, Fayetteville campus Chancellor John A. White and Athletic Director Frank Broyles -- maintained that Richardson was fired for publicly denigrating the basketball program and thereby undermining recruiting efforts.

They said he crossed a line into unprofessional, unsportsmanlike conduct when, after losing a game to the University of Kentucky, he groused to reporters on Feb. 23, 2002, "If they go ahead and pay me my money, they can take the job tomorrow."

The UA said Richardson's words illustrated the coach's lack of confidence in his own team.

Phil Kaplan, lead attorney for the UA and its three officials, conceded shortly after skimming over the opinion, "There were, obviously, some things that bothered us about some of the judge's findings. But I think that on the whole, the judge has issued a thoughtful and well-reasoned opinion -- one that clearly would hold up on appeal."

Richardson, speaking to reporters outside his condominium in Fayetteville, said he was disappointed with Wilson's ruling.

"We certainly felt we presented a credible case," Richardson said. "It's amazing you can say something when you're winning, and it means nothing to no one, and that's so sad. But if you're losing ... you're not supposed to say anything, whether it deals with race or anything."

July 9

2015

Former Arkansas outfielder Andrew Benintendi was voted as the winner of the Roy F. Kramer Male SEC Athlete of the Year Award by conference athletic directors.

Benintendi, who signed a professional contract with the Boston Red Sox after being the No. 7 overall pick in the Major League Draft, batted .376 with an NCAA-leading 20 home runs and 57 RBI. He led the Razorbacks to the 2015 College World Series.

2010

The Seattle Mariners traded All-Star starting pitcher Cliff Lee, the former Razorback, to the Texas Rangers along with reliever Mark Lowe in exchange for first baseman Justin Smoak and three minor-leaguers.

"They've got a great team, they're in first place, and I'm going to try and go there and do everything I can to help them head in the direction their heading," Lee said. "They're already in a good spot, have a great team, and I just want to be one of the guys."

Lee was traded for the third time in less than a year. He was 8-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts for last-place Seattle.

Lee went 4-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 15 starts with the Rangers, but helped them win the American League pennant. Texas lost in the World Series to San Francisco.

After the season, Lee signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent.

2004

Coach John McDonnell was named the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year, while Razorbacks Alistair Cragg, Wallace Spearmon Jr. and Jason Sandfort also earned honors.

Cragg was named Outdoor Male Runner of the Year, Spearmon was selected as Male Freshman Runner of the Year and Sandfort was named co-Men's Scholar-athlete of the Year, sharing the award with Leevan Sands of Auburn

July 10

2018

Dave Van Horn told reporters at a Razorback Club meeting in Harrison he had agreed to a contract extension through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025.

Van Horn said the extension resulted from talks with UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

"I told him I was good with everything," Van Horn said. "I think everyone knows I want to be at Arkansas."

The extension came after the Razorbacks finished second at the College World Series to Oregon State.

Van Horn completed a shortened 18th season in 2020 with his 700th victory at Arkansas on March 10.

JULY 11

2006

Ronnie Brewer began practicing with the Utah Jazz after signing his rookie contract. Brewer's contract called for two guaranteed years with a team option on two additional years.

Brewer signed for $3,310,440 in guaranteed money.

The Jazz made Brewer their first-round pick, No. 14 overall, in the NBA Draft.

JULY 12

2006

Lance Brauman resigned as assistant track and field coach after being convicted on five charges in federal court.

Brauman, who coached sprinters and helped Arkansas win three national championships, was convicted on three counts of mail fraud, and one count each of embezzlement and theft. He was acquitted on three other mail fraud charges.

The charges were from Brauman's tenure at Barton County (Kan.) Community College. Brauman, a member of the junior college coaches Hall of Fame, led the men's and women's teams to 18 national championships in five years.

Federal prosecutors said Brauman used a federal work-study program and a school program to pay athletes for work they didn't do. Prosecutors said the scheme cost the federal program $16,809 and the campus program $109,477.

The mail fraud charges on which Brauman was convicted involved former Arkansas national champion sprinter Tyson Gay, who ran for Brauman at Barton before transferring to Arkansas in 2003.

Brauman's attorney, Lee Davis, said Brauman should have been found not guilty because he was a young coach caught up in the school-wide practice of using the work programs to pay athletes. Barton County doesn't have athletic scholarships, and Davis said the scheme was begun before Brauman was hired in 1995.

U.S. Attorney Eric Melgren, who brought the charges against Brauman, said Brauman's defense was not legitimate.

"The implication was that if criminal behavior is widespread it is not really criminal," Melgren said. "This jury verdict sets the record straight on that point."

2004

Former Razorback Nicole Teter took second in the 800 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Sacramento, Calif., to qualify for the U.S. team for the Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Teter finished in 2:00.25, just behind Jearl Miles-Clark, who earned her fifth trip to the Olympics by winning the event in 1:59.06.

2003

Former Arkansas All-American guard Todd Day scored a game-high 34 points in a matchup of NBA veterans in Corliss Williamson's Legends in the Rock charity event at Alltel Arena.

Williamson's Blue team won 87-81 over Day's White team.

Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS

Daniel Lincoln, a former Arkansas NCAA champion, recorded the fastest 3,000-meter steeplechase time by an American in 10 years at the IAAF Golden Gala meet on July 8, 2005, in Rome. (AP file photo)

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS UA Sprint and Hurdles Coach Lance Brauman watches during the SEC Indoor Track Meet Feb. 28, 04.

Arkansas Democrat Gazette David Gottschalk -- John McDonnell speaks to the crowd on Dickson St. following the completion of the McDonnell Magic Mile Saturday in Fayetteville. 9/5/98