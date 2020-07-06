TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of June 2-5, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.
509 Eagle Pass Cove -- Owned by Randy Wright Builders LLC, this house was sold to Anna M. Privratsky and Bradley J. Fogel for $1,400,000.
5101 Country Club Boulevard -- Owned by Dorothy J. and John D. Day, this house was sold to Constance K. and Charles W. Smith Jr. and the Charles And Constance Smith Family Trust for $1,325,000.
109 Orle Drive -- Owned by Shane Johnson, a house behind this gate was sold to Wiggins Family Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1,285,000.
6313 Kenwood Road -- Owned by East-Collins Construction LLC, this house was sold to Allison A. and Vincent Laborde for $680,543.
4822 Country Club Boulevard -- Owned by Gaye P. and Robert L. Lanford, this house was sold to J.W. Benafield for $675,000.
6 Hearthside Drive -- Owned by Monica R. Shotwell and John F. Aruffo, this house was sold to Hearthside Properties LLC for $535,000.
