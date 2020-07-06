U.S. Army Reserve Humvee reported stolen, later found damaged

FORT SMITH — Authorities in western Arkansas are investigating an incident in which a Humvee was reported stolen and found damaged on Monday morning.

Bob Oldham, spokesman for the Arkansas National Guard, said the Humvee, or High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, belonged to the U.S. Army Reserve, a tenant organization at Fort Chaffee. An Army Reserve civilian maintenance employee who was taking the vehicle out for a test drive came upon a blue Dodge 4x4 truck that was parked off of Arkansas 96, which runs through Fort Chaffee, on Monday morning. There was also a small, unknown white car that appeared to be broken down.

“The civilian employee stopped to see if they needed any assistance,” Oldham said. “Two white males pulled a gun on him, and took the Humvee, and drove off in the Humvee and the blue Dodge truck.”

The employee, Oldham said, was unharmed. There were also not any weapons, ammunition or “sensitive items” in the Humvee. Fort Chaffee and all the tenants there were placed on lockdown until the situation was deemed safe. The Humvee was found wrecked on Fort Chaffee.

Col. Dwight Ikenberry, garrison commander at Fort Chaffee, said the investigation is ongoing, with the Fort Chaffee Police Department, Sebastian County sheriff’s office and other law enforcement entities being involved. The two suspects are still at large.