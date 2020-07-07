Body of missing teen recovered from Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say

FILE - Greers Ferry Dam, with Dam Site Park beyond, is shown in this July 4, 2019 file photo. ( Josh Snyder)
The body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from Greers Ferry Lake on Monday night, authorities said.
The teen, whose identity hasn’t been released, was visiting the lake with his family from Searcy, according to Heber Springs Police Chief Brian Haile.
According to a statement from the Heber Springs Fire Department, the unit responded around 9:25 p.m. to a report about a person who went missing near the lake’s Sandy Beach swim area.
The fire department, along with members of the Heber Springs fire dive team, a Cleburne County search and rescue team and officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission searched for and eventually found the missing teen.
Haile said the teen’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.