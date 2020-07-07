Body of missing teen recovered from Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say

The body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from Greers Ferry Lake on Monday night, authorities said.

The teen, whose identity hasn’t been released, was visiting the lake with his family from Searcy, according to Heber Springs Police Chief Brian Haile.

According to a statement from the Heber Springs Fire Department, the unit responded around 9:25 p.m. to a report about a person who went missing near the lake’s Sandy Beach swim area.

The fire department, along with members of the Heber Springs fire dive team, a Cleburne County search and rescue team and officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission searched for and eventually found the missing teen.

Haile said the teen’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.