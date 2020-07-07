Brother of Little Rock mayor charged with kidnapping, theft

Prior to his arrest Monday for kidnapping and theft charges related to the theft of a vehicle with two children inside, the younger brother of Little Rock’s mayor spoke with a guardian of the children over the phone, telling her, “Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother,” according to police records released Tuesday.

Darrell Lamont Scott, the 31-year-old brother of Mayor Frank Scott Jr., was apprehended by North Little Rock police around 6:45 p.m. Monday at 3929 McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock, the address of the McCain Mall, according to a copy of an arrest report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Darrell Scott was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning without bail set, according to an online inmate roster. He faces two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft of property, all felony charges.

In a statement released late Monday night, the mayor said his family is seeking medical and professional help for Darrell Scott as he manages “an extremely difficult season.”

“My heart goes out to the children who were involved,” Frank Scott said.

Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, released a copy of Darrell Scott’s arrest disposition report to media members early Tuesday morning.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said in an interview Monday night that the Little Rock Police Department and two other law enforcement agencies were involved in the situation surrounding Scott’s arrest.

An incident report from the Little Rock Police Department says police received a call from a 23-year-old woman at Baptist Health, 9601 Baptist Health Dr. in Little Rock, informing them of a vehicle theft.

The victim told police she had briefly left her pickup truck with two children, ages 10 and 4, inside to use the restroom at the location, then received a call from one of the children telling her that an individual — later identified by police as Darrell Scott — was taking the truck.

At that point, Scott told the woman over the phone, “Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother,” according to the incident report.

The woman later received a text message from one of the children that said there were at McCain Mall in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock police arrived at the mall and found the stolen vehicle parked with the children inside. Officers found Scott inside the mall and arrested him, according to the incident report.

The mall is approximately 14 miles away from the hospital where the theft was reported.

Court records in Pulaski County show Darrell Scott’s parents have twice attempted to have him involuntarily committed for mental health evaluation and treatment this year, first in May and again in late June.

They cited his recent erratic behavior and diagnoses of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Their first petition was dismissed after Scott was voluntarily admitted to Baptist Health, records show, but his parents filed another petition one month later. The second petition was dismissed last week because Scott was not served with notice related to the matter, according to a judge.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.