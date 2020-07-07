Brother of Little Rock mayor is arrested, police say

Police arrested the brother of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday on two felony counts of kidnapping and one count of felony theft of property stemming from an incident that occurred at Baptist Health, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said in an interview late Monday.

Darrell Scott is accused of stealing a vehicle that had been left running with children inside, Clark said. The children were not related to him, according to Clark.

Scott was arrested by the North Little Rock Police Department on charges originating with the Little Rock department, Clark said.

Shortly after media reports of Darrell Scott's arrest emerged, the mayor released a brief written statement around 11 p.m. Monday through spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson.

"This is an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother," the mayor said. "My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved. While my life, in many regards, is public, my family members remain private individuals. I ask that you respect my family's privacy and pray that my brother gets the treatment he needs and that justice is served."

Clark said he was unable to release more information on the arrest as of Monday evening. More information is expected to be available by this morning, he said.

An arrest report was not immediately available for release because Darrell Scott had not been physically accepted into the Pulaski County jail, Clark said, citing delays related to Darrell Scott reporting that he had suffered injuries during the incident.

The police spokesman said he did not know whether Darrell Scott had been taken to the jail after a visit to UAMS Medical Center.

Darrell Scott did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates as of approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday.

When asked about the arrest Monday night, North Little Rock police spokesman officer Joseph Green wrote in an email, "I will know more in the morning when I have been able to read the approved reports."