Coffee displays All-Star ability for PT Red

SPRINGDALE -- Karson Coffee showed Monday why he is an all-star in the Perfect Timing College League.

Coffee went 2 for 4 with two doubles for PT Red, which earned a 9-4 comeback victory over PT White at Tyson Park in Springdale. Coffee had a two-run double and scored a run in the fifth inning when PT Red rallied for eight runs to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Coffee slammed a leadoff double but did not score in the first inning against PT White, which entered the game with a league-leading 11-2-1 record.

PT Red improved to 7-6-1 with Monday's win.

"Karson has had a great year," PT Red Coach Phil Cebuhar said. "He's leading the team in extra base hits and he's swung it really well at the top of the order for us. He's a really fast guy with a great combination of power and speed. He's the kind of guy who can get on second base and maybe steal third for us."

The roster for Perfect Timing Red includes a handful of former Bentonville players, including Coffee and Kansas State pitcher Kasey Ford, who started Monday's game and struck out six in three scoreless innings. Lucus McCain broke the scoreless tie with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning for PT White.

"Five or six of these guys are from Bentonville, and I've been playing with them since high school," Coffee said. "So, it's been fun playing with them again."

Coffee was scheduled to play in the Valley Baseball League in Virginia this summer. When that was canceled, Coffee received a phone call from Perfect Timing owner JT Baker, who invited him to play in Springdale with other area college players.

"JT Baker contacted me about playing and it's been really helpful," Coffee said. "I'm just thankful for the chance to play."

Coffee has turned in a strong performance as a leadoff batter and center fielder for PT Red. He's played so well, he was selected for the league's all-star game that will be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Tyson Park in Springdale.

"I think it's awesome, especially to see some of the names on that list," Coffee said. "I recognize a bunch of names of players from Arkansas, guys I've watched play. So, it's going to be fun in a game like that with a bunch of those guys."

Coffee's play this summer is an extension of his performance as a freshman at Eastern Oklahoma State College, where he batted .316 with 2 home runs in 16 games. Eastern Oklahoma was 19-4 when team sports were canceled in March because of covid-19.

"Karson's a great teammate and I came out of high school with him, too, so I already knew him," PT first baseman Tyler Johnson said. "He's a great all-around player and our hitting coach, Noe Ruiz at Northeast, has done a really good job for him, as he has me, tightening up his swing and making little tweaks. He's going to be a really good player for them next year."