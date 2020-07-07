Covid-19 causes cancellation of 2020 Hillcrest HarvestFest

The Hillcrest Merchants Association has canceled the 2020 HarvestFest in Hillcrest, originally set for Oct. 24 along Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers are committed to bringing HarvestFest back in 2021 at a date to be determined, according to HarvestFest committee chairman Steve Shuler.

“We know that large gatherings just aren’t safe right now,” Shuler said in a news release. “Ultimately, we realized that holding the festival at all would likely result in a large crowd that put the public’s health at risk.”

For the last two years, the festival, which raises money for area nonprofits, has drawn more than 25,000 people.