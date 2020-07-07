Covid-19 causes cancellation of 2020 Hillcrest HarvestFest

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons - 10/12/19 - Heidi Daugherty (left) serves up some gumbo during the gumbo contest at the Hillcrest Harvest Festival in Little Rock on Saturday. To view a video visit arkansasonline.com/1013harvest/ ( Jeff Gammons)
The Hillcrest Merchants Association has canceled the 2020 HarvestFest in Hillcrest, originally set for Oct. 24 along Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festival organizers are committed to bringing HarvestFest back in 2021 at a date to be determined, according to HarvestFest committee chairman Steve Shuler.
“We know that large gatherings just aren’t safe right now,” Shuler said in a news release. “Ultimately, we realized that holding the festival at all would likely result in a large crowd that put the public’s health at risk.”
For the last two years, the festival, which raises money for area nonprofits, has drawn more than 25,000 people.
