Deadly weekend spurs emergency order in Georgia

An armed protester awaits the casket of Rayshard Brooks to pass by the area where he was killed near a Wendy's restaurant on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Atlanta. The funeral of Brooks was held today. Brooks died after being fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Georgia's governor Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl.

A statement from Gov. Brian Kemp's office says troops will provide support at locations including the Capitol and Governor's Mansion, freeing state law enforcement resources to patrol other areas.

"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead," the Republican governor said. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."

Saturday night's fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner, 8, prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities searched for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in near a flash point of recent protests.

Officers returned to the scene late Sunday to investigate another shooting, steps away from where Secoriea was shot, that left one person dead and two injured.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice in Secoriea's death during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl's grief-stricken mother.

"You can't blame this on a police officer," the mayor said. "You can't say this [is] about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car, for what?"

"Enough is enough," Bottoms, who is Black, continued. "If you want people to take us seriously and you don't want us to lose this movement, we can't lose each other."

The killing happened near the Wendy's restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The restaurant was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality.

Earlier Monday, Atlanta police helped as sanitation crews cleared the area around the torched Wendy's. Flowers and memorials to Brooks, as well as posters with messages protesting police brutality, were cleared away.

Secoriea was slain during a particularly violent night in Atlanta. Kemp's office said more than 30 people were hit by gunfire, including five who were killed, over the holiday weekend.

Kemp addressed the shootings on social media Sunday night, saying the "recent trend of lawlessness is outrageous and unacceptable."

"Georgians, including those in uniform, need to be protected from crime and violence," Kemp said. "While we stand ready to assist local leaders in restoring peace and maintaining order, we won't hesitate to take action without them."

The order says the declaration of a state of emergency is justified by "unlawful assemblage, violence, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace and tranquility of this state and danger existing to persons and property." The order is to remain in effect until at least Monday.

Authorities said Secoriea was in the car with her mother and another adult when the driver tried to drive through illegally placed barricades to get to a parking lot in the area. Armed individuals blocking the entrance opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and killing the child, police said.

"She was only 8 years old," said her mother, Charmaine Turner. "She would have been on TikTok dancing on her phone, just got done eating. We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks. We didn't have anything to do with that. We're innocent. My baby didn't mean no harm."

The girl just wanted to get home to see her cousins, said her father, Secoriya Williamson.

"They say Black lives matter," he said. "You killed your own."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Kate Brumback of The Associated Press.

File- In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020 file photo, Nikita Gleen, raises his hand towards the sky near a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by the police. About five months before he was killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's parking lot -- before his name and case would become the latest rallying point in a massive call for racial justice and equality nationwide – Brooks gave an interview to an advocacy group about his years of struggle in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)