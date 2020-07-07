Drawing selects 23 for state elk hunt

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has selected 23 state residents to participate in this year's annual public land elk hunt.

The hunters were randomly drawn from 5,275 applicants who applied in May through a third-party vendor. Only Arkansas residents who hold a state hunting license may apply.

Permit winners in the Northwest region include Christopher Gueydan, Prairie Grove; Jeffery Farmer, St. Joe; Zachary Semeniuk, Rogers; Eli Kennedy, Oak Grove; Johnny Schader, Fayetteville and Stephen Jeffers, Mulberry.

Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for Game and Fish, said this is the same system used for deer, turkey, waterfowl and alligator permit drawings.

"We always like to draw these elk permits on stage at the Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper, but this year the festival was canceled due to coronavirus," Wright said. "We hope to go back to the old system next year."

Permit winners are allowed to hunt with muzzle-loaders, modern rifles, modern shotguns, hand guns and archery, including crossbows.

All public land hunts occur on the Buffalo National River, Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area and Bearcat Hollow Wildlife Management Area. Hunters are assigned to specific zones within these public lands.

Public land permit holders are required to attend an orientation before the hunt and will be notified of the time and location.