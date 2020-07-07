Former political operative gets time Phoenix police killing protested

Former political

operative gets time

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A former conservative operative who was once romantically linked to a Russian agent was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison in South Dakota.

Paul Erickson had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering as part of fraudulent investment schemes he operated for many years, the Argus Leader reported.

Erickson was not charged in connection to his romantic relationship with Maria Butina, who was deported in October after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia's agenda.

Prosecutors said Erickson concocted multiple investment schemes from 1996 to August 2018, including recruiting investors for a string of elder care homes; developing a wheelchair that allowed a person to use the bathroom from the chair; and home-building in North Dakota's booming oil fields. He operated his schemes from Sioux Falls.

Judge Karen Schrier listed former classmates, family members and even Erickson's godmother as victims of his investment schemes.

"You're a thief, and you have betrayed your friends and family, pretty much everyone you know," Schreier said.

Schreier said she gave credit to Erickson for pleading guilty and taking responsibility for his crimes before giving him a seven-year sentence, which will be followed with three years of supervised release. A decision on restitution for victims was deferred.

Erickson, described by one of his victims as a "charismatic gentleman," was the national political director for Pat Buchanan's challenge to President George H. W. Bush in the 1992 Republican primary. He also worked as a media adviser to John Wayne Bobbitt, the Virginia man maimed by his wife with a kitchen knife in 1993. And he joined with Jack Abramoff, a Washington lobbyist later imprisoned for corruption, in producing an anti-communist action movie.

Clint Sargent, Erickson's lawyer, argued for Erickson to be confined at home because he recently underwent heart valve replacement surgery, putting him at greater risk if he contracts the coronavirus.

Federal prosecutors resisted the motion, saying the Bureau of Prisons could take appropriate action to screen and protect inmates.

Phoenix police

killing protested

The New York Times

The fatal shooting of man in a parked car by Phoenix police officers over the weekend, captured on video in gruesome detail, is fueling a new round of protests against violent policing tactics.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The video showed several uniformed officers surrounding a parked car Saturday while pointing their guns at the man inside the vehicle. One of the officers shouted at the man, threatening to shoot him.

Then, in front of witnesses who were recording the episode, the officers unleashed a volley of gunfire. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement by the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting in the city's Maryvale neighborhood comes at a time when cities around the United States are grappling with anger over the deaths of Black-Americans and Latinos at the hands of the police. Elsewhere in Arizona, the police in Tucson came under scrutiny in June over the killing, also captured on video, of Carlos Ingram Lopez.

"It does not shock us that despite all the scrutiny from community Phoenix PD continues to respond violently to calls," Carlos Garcia, a member of the Phoenix City Council, said in a Facebook post about the episode. "We cannot allow for dishonest narratives to be built by violent departments."

Garcia identified the victim as James Garcia. Protests over the killing broke out in Phoenix on Sunday night, with dozens of demonstrators marching to the Maryvale Estrella Mountain police precinct. About 30 officers in riot gear blocked access to the building during the protest, according to reports on social media.

Details surrounding the fatal shooting remain murky. The Police Department, in its statement, said that officers were responding to a report of an aggravated assault called in on 911.

The department said that the victim had a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers before being fatally shot by the police. But Steven Merry, a friend of the victim, told news media that the man was unarmed.

Activists are demanding the release of body-camera footage of the episode, although it remains unclear when such video could be made available. Police departments in Arizona often take weeks or months to respond to such requests.