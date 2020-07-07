DEAR HELOISE: What is mobile payment and how does it work?

-- Robin in New York

DEAR READER: Mobile payment is a regulated (safe) way to pay for products or services using a mobile device, like your cellphone. This type of payment has become very popular because it's touchless, which is great for this new, virus aware world we live in.

You'd need to create a "mobile wallet" by downloading an app for one of the mobile payment service providers, then register and enter your phone number. The provider will text you a PIN, and then you input your credit card number or checking account number so you can use your phone to pay.

DEAR HELOISE: In human resources, we investigate a job candidate's background, and some of it includes researching social media sites. So, if you are job hunting remember these rules:

• A large percentage of employers search social media to find out more about you.

• If you post a picture of yourself, make sure it is professional looking. Show you're serious about getting a job.

• Scrub all non-professional content from your site, especially items that may give the impression of being against a certain gender, religion or race.

• Tell friends to watch what they post on your site. You need their cooperation.

• Stay active on platforms you're passionate about, but remember to keep everything neutral, friendly and unbiased.

-- Lena in California

DEAR READERS: While we are still in the midst of this pandemic, we all need to stay vigilant about social distancing and staying home if you feel sick.

Try to keep a distance of six feet between you and others and avoid large crowds. Since covid-19 is a respiratory virus that spreads when a person with the virus coughs, sneezes or talks and releases respiratory droplets, it's important to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask.

Hand-washing is critical: use soap and water, and wash for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, find hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol; use that. Do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose.

Finally, wipe down and DISINFECT frequently touched items in the home: light switches, countertops, keyboards, faucet handles, etc.

