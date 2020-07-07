• Keisha Lance Bottoms, 50, the mayor of Atlanta, tweeted that "COVID-19 has literally hit home" and that she's gone into isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus even though she has no symptoms, adding that she had herself tested after worrying about her husband sleeping for several days.

• Kathy Benner, general manager of the Raptor Center in Juneau, Alaska, said an adult, female bald eagle that was injured when it became entangled in some wire 40 feet up a spruce tree was rescued on Independence Day by wildlife officer Steve Lewis.

• Jeff LeCates of Franklin, Tenn., said Roux, his 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, woke him up with "frantic and unusual barks" when his neighbor's home caught fire from some discarded fireworks, enabling LeCates to wake the family of three and use a garden hose on the blaze until firefighters arrived.

• Russ Davies, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County, Md., Fire Department, said 19 people attending a child's birthday party who took shelter from a storm in a detached garage had to be treated at area hospitals after high winds toppled a tree onto the structure.

• Tyreece Miller, who started as a patrol officer with the Jackson, Tenn., Police Department and worked his way up to become deputy chief, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new U.S. marshal for West Tennessee.

• Lois Riess, 58, a Minnesota woman who was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity, has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018, prosecutors said.

• Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, said a Fourth of July shooting has been reclassified as a homicide, with a 4-year-old boy having died after being struck in the head by an apparent stray bullet as he was outside in a neighborhood northwest of downtown.

• Jim Galyon said his brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Galyon of Beavercreek, Ohio, who were born joined at the abdomen in 1951 and who, in 2014, earned the distinction of being the world's oldest set of conjoined twins, died Saturday at age 68 while in hospice care.

• Tommye Henderson of Clinton, Miss., won a state Transportation Department contest seeking new, quirky sayings for Mississippi's digital highway message signs, submitting the message: "Zoom is for online meetings not highway driving."