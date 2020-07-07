In this March 8, 2019 photo released by CBS, Katrina Bowden, left, and Denise Richards appear in a scene from the daytime series "The Bold and the Beautiful." Richards returns to work on the CBS soap opera after production had been shut down for three months due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The series is one of the first U.S. productions to resume filming. (Cliff Lipson/CBS via AP)

• When Denise Richards returned to the set of CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful" last week after the pandemic shut down filming for three months, a detailed, specific plan was in place to keep everyone safe. The soap opera is under a microscope, as one of the first U.S. productions to resume after the covid-19 outbreak that stopped production throughout the TV and movie industry out of safety concerns. Other studios and soap operas are working on restart plans. Richards said in an interview that she wasn't anxious or worried about returning to work. "It's important to move forward and move on. And we have to get back to work," she said. Bradley Bell, the show's executive producer, devised a plan with the help of the studio to create a safe working environment. Richards and other actors were tested for the virus before being cleared to work and will be tested weekly. Actors have their temperatures taken upon arrival at Television City in Los Angeles. Masks are required to enter the set and must be worn as much as possible during hair and makeup. Anything an actor might need to bring to the set, including scripts, water or cellphone, goes into a bin that they carry with them. Crew members all wear masks, and, if necessary, face shields. And, a person on set has been designated to enforce safety guidelines are met. Mannequins were also brought in to help keep people apart. As for love scenes, there's a plan for that, too. "We were asked if our significant others would step in," said Richards, whose husband Aaron Phypers will double for actor Thorsten Kaye, who plays her love interest, Ridge Forrester. Phypers is not an actor. Richards says she asked Phypers to take part by saying, "'They said I could also have my love scenes with a mannequin -- which is fine -- but I'd much rather be with my husband.'"

• Frontman Tom Meighan has left British rockers Kasabian to deal with "personal issues," the band said Monday. Kasabian said in a statement that Meighan "is stepping down from the band by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behavior for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track." Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004 and became one of the U.K.'s biggest live and recorded acts. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals. A scheduled hometown show in Leicester in June was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.Last month, Meighan said he was working on solo material but insisted the band was "still solid."