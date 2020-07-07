Numerous schools reaching out to Mills' Guy-King

Mills guard Javion Guy-King holds five scholarship offers and has a slew of other programs reaching out to him.

Guy-King, who reports offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Oral Roberts, UCA and Alcorn State, has schools such as Cincinnati, Auburn, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Tulsa, Ball State, Southeast Missouri, Elon and Louisiana Tech making contact.

“(They are saying) things like they’re very interested and want to watch me in person before extending an offer or build a stronger bond before they do,” Guy-King said.

Guy-King, 6-6, 200 pounds, averaged 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Comets as a sophomore. Mills shared the Class 4A state title with Magnolia after the Arkansas Activities Association declared all boys and girls finalists for 3A-6A state champions because of the covid-19 pandemic.

He averaged 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and one steal per game as a freshman for Sylvan Hills.

June 15 was the first day college coaches could make contact with 2022 prospects, and Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Corey Williams have been in steady contact.

“I feel it’s a strong connection," he said of Arkansas. "Coach Muss and Coach Corey have been staying in contact with me a lot and have made sure my family and I have been good. I think they’re showing a lot of love.”

Guy-King has turned a negative into a positive since the cancellation of spring and summer basketball.

“It’s been really tough for me considering the fact that my life is mostly basketball, but I’ve just been in the gym a lot trying to improve my game and get stronger,” Guy-King said. “So, if there is any AAU season, I’ll be ready to showcase my talent, but I’m hoping it will be so I can raise my stock.”

The impact of the virus has reminded Guy-King how precious life is and how being discipline is so important.

“You can’t take life for granted because it can be taken away at any moment. Also, when we couldn’t go anywhere due to covid, it really shows if you want to play basketball or not,” he said. “It’s easy to just sit around and make excuses, but the ones who really want it will find a way, and that’s what I’ve been trying to.”