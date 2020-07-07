Off the Wire

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FOOTBALL

Mahomes gets $503 million deal

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they'll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible. Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren't met. It's the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. "Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement about the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. "With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come." The Chiefs had the 2018 NFL MVP under contract for the next two seasons but that wasn't nearly enough. "Here to stay," Mahomes wrote on Twitter. The contract extension starts in 2022 when the NFL salary cap is projected to be $227.5 million. However, that number could be lower depending on revenue losses due to the cornonavirus pandemic and the possibility any games played this season won't have fans. Still, Mahomes will take up a big chunk of Kansas City's cap space, around 20 percent depending on the annual contract breakdown and final cap numbers. That could potentially make it difficult for the Chiefs to pay several star players big contracts.

BASKETBALL

Bucks close practice facility

The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team's latest round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren't planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA's resumption of the season at Walt Disney World. The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday's testing. The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference's top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971. Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.

GOLF

No Memorial spectators

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the covid-19 pandemic. The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament. The absence of spectators also means the tournament will not have a pro-am. Muirfield Village this week is holding the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic, which officials chose to cancel this year and bring back in 2021. No spectators were to be allowed this week. It's the first time since 1957 a course has held different PGA Tour events in consecutive weeks. The 157-man field this week includes Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay. The Memorial has special status and features only a 120-man field. Tiger Woods, who has not played competitively since the pandemic shut down golf, is a five-time champion at the Memorial. "We had a good plan in place, and I could not be more proud of everyone who contributed to it," Nicklaus said. "In the end, we have the responsibility to recognize the health and safety of the players and all who attend the Memorial Tournament." The 3M Open outside Minneapolis on July 23-26 already has said it would not have spectators, while the PGA Championship in San Francisco is being played Aug. 6-9 without fans. That leaves the World Golf Championships event in Memphis on July 30 as the next opportunity for golf to have fans on the course.