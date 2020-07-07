Paragould man dies after pickup strikes bridge railing, tree

A Paragould man died early Monday morning after a pickup he was driving crashed in Lafayette County, state police said.

Joseph S. Sessions, 21, was traveling east in a Ford F-150 on Arkansas 160 in Bradley at 12:48 a.m. when he struck a bridge railing, according to a state police preliminary report. The truck then went down an embankment and struck a tree before landing in water.

Later in the day, 29-year-old Timothy Wayne Clark Jr. died after his Chevrolet Silverado hit a tree. State police said Clark, who was from Lafe, lost control of the vehicle around 3:20 p.m. while driving along Arkansas 34 East in Greene County. The truck flipped prior to striking the tree.

Around 5:25 p.m., a 44-year-old woman died near a highway in Pulaski County following a crash into a culvert.

A report from the state police said Michele Langston, of Jacksonville, was heading north on Arkansas 107 south of Macon Road in a Chevrolet Malibu when she veered to the right and struck the concrete culvert in a ditch before coming to rest. Langston was transported to Baptist Health in North Little Rock and later died.

Reports said weather was clear, and roadways were dry at the time of all three wrecks.

At least 292 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.