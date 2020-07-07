Pine Bluff man held on murder charge in Monday shooting

A photo of Kevin Kimble, 41, is shown against a background of a jail cell. Kimble was arrested in connection with a Pine Bluff homicide, police said.

A Pine Bluff man has been arrested in a Monday fatal shooting, according to police.

Kevin Kimble, 41, is accused of first-degree murder, a news release from Pine Bluff police states.

Officers arrived around 1:40 p.m. Monday to a Rosswood Colony Drive residence and were told a man inside had been shot, according to police.

Cedric Sloan, 39, was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Police said his death is the city's 14th homicide of the year.

Kimble was being held in the Jefferson County jail Tuesday, an inmate roster shows.