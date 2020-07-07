Sections
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Little Rock

by David Wilson | Today at 11:14 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Little Rock, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit in the area of 12th and Woodrow streets before 7:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock police spokesman.

The spokesman wasn’t immediately able to provide the age or identity of the pedestrian.

Check back for further information.

