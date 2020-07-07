Virus forces closing of border between 2 Australian states

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews briefs the media on conditions concerning the COVID-19 situation in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Andrews announced that the state border with New South Wales will be closed from late Tuesday night in an agreement between the two state premiers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian authorities were preparing to close the border between the country's two largest states, as the country's second-largest city, Melbourne, recorded two deaths and its highest-ever daily increase in infections Monday.

The border between the states of New South Wales, home to Sydney, and Victoria, home to Melbourne, is due to be shut late today.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian was critical of states that closed their borders to her state when Sydney had Australia's largest number of coronavirus cases. But she said she changed her stance because the situation in Melbourne was unprecedented and indicated the pandemic was in a new phase.

The overwhelming majority of new infections detected in Melbourne in recent weeks were from community transmission. Everywhere else in Australia, the vast majority of people who tested positive for the virus were infected overseas or had been infected by a returned traveler, Berejiklian said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/77australia/]

"What is occurring in Victoria has not yet occurred anywhere else in Australia," she said Monday. "It's a new part of the pandemic and, as such, it requires a new type of response."

The Victorian government locked down 36 of the most virus-prone Melbourne suburbs last week and at the weekend added another four suburbs because of the disease spread.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that of the 127 new cases recorded overnight, 53 were among 3,000 people who have been confined by police to their apartments in nine public housing blocks since Saturday.

Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer Paulk Kelly has described the high-rises as "vertical cruise ships" because of the high risk of virus spread.

Police allege that a 32-year-old man bit a police officer Monday as he attempted to leave a high-rise in the suburb of Flemington. He will be charged with assault, resisting police and attempting to breach a pandemic order, Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

The infections announced Monday surpassed the first surge of infections in Melbourne that peaked March 28 at 111 cases recorded in a day.

Daniels said he agreed with Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a Sydney resident, that the border needed to be closed. Three in five Australian residents live in Sydney or Melbourne and the air services between the two cities before the pandemic were among the busiest in the world.

"I think it is the smart call, the right call at this time, given the significant challenges we face in containing this virus," Andrews said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd confirmed that federal authorities agreed with the closure. The federal government had previously opposed any internal border closures aimed mostly at stopping spread from Victoria and New South Wales. Morrison had urged state leaders to open their borders for the good of the economy.

Kidd said only 16% of new cases detected in Australia in the past week came from overseas. Two weeks ago, 50% of new cases were people infected overseas and detected in hotel quarantine, he said.

"The situation in Melbourne has come as a jolt, not just of the people of Melbourne but people right across Australia who may have thought that this was all behind us. It is not," Kidd said.

Outside of Victoria, another 13 cases reported in the past 24 hours were people infected overseas. Of those, 10 had been in hotel quarantine in New South Wales and three in Western Australia.

New South Wales police will enforce the Victoria border closure. Some flights and trains services will continue for travelers who are given permits and exemptions, Berejiklian said.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said officers will use drones to detect people who attempt to cross the border via forest tracks to avoid the 55 policed road and bridge crossings.

Nationwide, Australia has recorded almost 8,600 total infections and 106 deaths.

Police talk to a woman at housing commission apartments under lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, July 6, 2020. The leader of Australia’s most populous state says her government’s decision to close its border with hard-hit Victoria state marks a new phase in the country’s coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Police guard access to housing commission apartments under lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, July 6, 2020. The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded two deaths and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday as authorities prepare to close its border with New South Wales. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)