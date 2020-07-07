WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

FILE — Dr. Nate Smith (left), Secretary of Health, gives the new numbers of covid-19 cases as Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks on during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 24,253 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 292.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmWmUIioBd4]
