Arkansas man, 27, charged after reportedly soliciting teen for sex

A 27-year-old man was charged Monday in Stone County with internet stalking of a child after authorities say he offered a 15-year-old $25, five cigarettes and a marijuana cigarette in exchange for sex.

Mountain View police responded Friday to reports a man later identified as Kedrick James was watching several minor girls using a private pool, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Later Friday, according to the affidavit, James followed the same girls to a park and “made several inappropriate remarks” to them. One of the girls, 15, received a text from an unknown number making the offer of an exchange for sex.

James was interviewed by police and initially denied sending the text. Later, according to the affidavit, he said he did send the message but “was just trying to keep the conversation going” and “would never act on it knowing she was a minor.”

James remained in the Stone County jail as of Wednesday morning on $50,000 bond, according to an online roster and court documents.